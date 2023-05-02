Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (15-13) and the Washington Nationals (10-18) at Nationals Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cubs taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 2.

The probable pitchers are Hayden Wesneski (2-1) for the Cubs and Trevor Williams (1-1) for the Nationals.

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Nationals have come away with 10 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 8-13 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (105 total, 3.8 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.61 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule