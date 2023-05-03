Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call and his .410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .239 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Call has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.2% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Call has had at least one RBI in 29.6% of his games this year (eight of 27), with two or more RBI four times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (nine of 27), with two or more runs three times (11.1%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.44 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.29), 19th in WHIP (1.047), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
