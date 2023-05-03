Sportsbooks have set player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Arraez and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Kyle Wright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Wright Stats

Kyle Wright (0-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his fifth start of the season.

Wright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Apr. 27 3.0 2 0 0 6 1 vs. Astros Apr. 22 5.0 7 4 3 2 1 at Royals Apr. 16 5.2 4 2 2 6 3 vs. Reds Apr. 11 3.0 4 4 4 3 4

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 42 hits with 11 doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .362/.453/.586 slash line so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 at Mets May. 1 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 1 3-for-5 3 1 1 7 0 at Mets Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has 24 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI.

He has a slash line of .276/.422/.632 so far this year.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins May. 2 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 at Mets May. 1 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Mets May. 1 2-for-4 2 2 6 8 at Mets Apr. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has collected 40 hits with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .435/.509/.543 slash line on the season.

Arraez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with three walks and two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 21 hits with eight doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI.

He's slashed .212/.304/.444 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Apr. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.