On Wednesday, C.J. Abrams (batting .294 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with an RBI) in his previous game against the Cubs.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park

MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has four doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks while batting .242.

Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), with at least two hits five times (17.9%).

He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Abrams has driven home a run in six games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

