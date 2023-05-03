Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jeimer Candelario (hitting .175 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington in total hits (27) this season while batting .231 with 11 extra-base hits.
- In 62.1% of his 29 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has driven home a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games.
- In 10 games this year (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Cubs will send Stroman (2-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.29), 19th in WHIP (1.047), and 39th in K/9 (8.4).
