After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .236 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
  • Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (15 of 24), with more than one hit six times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Garcia has driven home a run in 10 games this season (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.
  • In 29.2% of his games this season (seven of 24), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 9
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.44).
  • The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 2.29 ERA ranks 13th, 1.047 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
