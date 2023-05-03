Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will play Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cubs (-200). An 8.5-run total has been set for this game.

Nationals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -200 +165 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (37.9%) in those games.

Washington has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 12 of 29 chances this season.

The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-12 7-6 4-9 7-8 8-10 3-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.