How to Watch the Nationals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jake Irvin takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Nationals Park against Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 16 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.
- Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .350 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals' .252 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 109 (3.8 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 197 as a team.
- Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.408 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send out Irvin for his first start of the season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Rich Hill
|4/29/2023
|Pirates
|L 16-1
|Home
|Chad Kuhl
|Vince Velásquez
|4/30/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Johan Oviedo
|5/1/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Drew Smyly
|5/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-1
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Marcus Stroman
|5/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Caleb Kilian
|5/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Merrill Kelly
|5/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tommy Henry
|5/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ryne Nelson
|5/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Anthony DeSclafani
