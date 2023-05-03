Jake Irvin takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Nationals Park against Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 16 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .350 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .252 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 109 (3.8 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 197 as a team.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.408 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send out Irvin for his first start of the season.

The 26-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Patrick Corbin Rich Hill 4/29/2023 Pirates L 16-1 Home Chad Kuhl Vince Velásquez 4/30/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 5/1/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 5/2/2023 Cubs W 4-1 Home Trevor Williams Hayden Wesneski 5/3/2023 Cubs - Home Jake Irvin Marcus Stroman 5/4/2023 Cubs - Home Patrick Corbin Caleb Kilian 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away MacKenzie Gore Tommy Henry 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Trevor Williams Ryne Nelson 5/8/2023 Giants - Away Trevor Williams Anthony DeSclafani

