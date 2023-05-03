Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (15-14) will visit Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals (11-18) at Nationals Park on Wednesday, May 3, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +165 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.29 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 15 games this season and won eight (53.3%) of those contests.

The Cubs have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 1-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (37.9%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 5-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

