On Thursday, C.J. Abrams (hitting .313 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cubs.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 24 hits, which leads Washington hitters this season, while batting .245 with eight extra-base hits.

Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 58.6% of his games this season (17 of 29), with at least two hits five times (17.2%).

He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Abrams has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (24.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (13.8%).

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

