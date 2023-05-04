Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on May 4 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .248 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 66.7% of his 27 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 10 of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
