Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on May 4 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Cubs Player Props
|How to Watch Nationals vs Cubs
|Nationals vs Cubs Odds
|Nationals vs Cubs Prediction
|Nationals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 28 hits, which ranks first among Washington hitters this season, while batting .231 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Candelario has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (13.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this season (30.0%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more.
- In 10 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Taillon (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 3.86 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.