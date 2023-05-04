The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .231.
  • In 60.0% of his games this year (15 of 25), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this season (40.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (16.0%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (28.0%), including three multi-run games (12.0%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 9
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
