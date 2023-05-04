Nationals vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Thursday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (15-15) and the Washington Nationals (12-18) facing off at Nationals Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on May 4.
The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (0-2) for the Cubs and Patrick Corbin (1-4) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (40%) in those games.
- This year, Washington has won three of nine games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Washington scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (111 total, 3.7 per game).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|Pirates
|L 16-1
|Chad Kuhl vs Vince Velásquez
|April 30
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Josiah Gray vs Johan Oviedo
|May 1
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Drew Smyly
|May 2
|Cubs
|W 4-1
|Trevor Williams vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 3
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Jake Irvin vs Marcus Stroman
|May 4
|Cubs
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Jameson Taillon
|May 5
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Merrill Kelly
|May 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tommy Henry
|May 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ryne Nelson
|May 8
|@ Giants
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Logan Webb
