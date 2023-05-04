The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger head into the final of a four-game series against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals on Thursday at Nationals Park.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +180 moneyline odds. The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -225 +180 9 +100 -120 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Nationals and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games. Washington and its opponent have finished below the over/under for three straight games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that span being 8.2.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 12, or 40%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +180 or more and is 3-6 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 30 games with a total.

The Nationals have posted a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-12 7-6 4-9 8-8 9-10 3-7

