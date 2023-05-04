How to Watch the Nationals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take the field on Thursday at Nationals Park against Jameson Taillon, who gets the start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.
Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 16 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .350 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 111 (3.7 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.8 times per game on average.
- Washington averages just 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Washington has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.402 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Patrick Corbin (1-4) will take the mound for the Nationals, his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Pirates
|L 16-1
|Home
|Chad Kuhl
|Vince Velásquez
|4/30/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Johan Oviedo
|5/1/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Drew Smyly
|5/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-1
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/3/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Marcus Stroman
|5/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jameson Taillon
|5/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Merrill Kelly
|5/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tommy Henry
|5/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ryne Nelson
|5/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Webb
