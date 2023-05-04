Riley Adams is available when the Washington Nationals take on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 4 against the Pirates) he went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Riley Adams At The Plate (2022)

Adams hit .176 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

In 45.8% of his 48 games last season, Adams picked up a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 48 opportunities, 10.4%), going deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In eight of 48 games last year (16.7%), Adams picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He crossed home in 12 of 48 games a year ago (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 23 .137 AVG .217 .222 OBP .270 .342 SLG .275 7 XBH 2 4 HR 1 7 RBI 3 27/8 K/BB 19/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 23 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (8.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)