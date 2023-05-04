Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors teammates take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Curry totaled 27 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-112 loss versus the Lakers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Curry's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 29.4 31.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.2 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.0 PRA 42.5 41.8 41.6 PR 36.5 35.5 36.6 3PM 5.5 4.9 4.8



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Stephen Curry has made 10.0 shots per game, which adds up to 15.8% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 11.4 threes per game, or 18.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Warriors average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 116.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 25.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers are 18th in the league, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Stephen Curry vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 38 27 6 3 6 0 1 3/5/2023 32 27 2 6 5 0 1 10/18/2022 33 33 6 7 4 1 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.