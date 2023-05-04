Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Stone Garrett is back in action for the Washington Nationals versus Jameson Taillon and the Chicago CubsMay 4 at 1:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 4, when he went 0-for-4 against the Pirates.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is batting .308 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Garrett has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this season (seven of 11), with multiple hits three times (27.3%).
- He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Garrett has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In six games this year (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Taillon (0-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
