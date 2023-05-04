Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Victor Robles and his .452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Cubs.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles has 26 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .394.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 122nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 57.1% of his games this season (16 of 28), Robles has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (32.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his 28 games this season.
- Robles has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 of 28 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs are sending Taillon (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
