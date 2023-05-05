The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied 1-1.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)

76ers (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The Celtics have covered the spread less often than the 76ers this year, recording an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 48-34-0 mark of the Sixers.

Boston (33-32-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (49.3%) than Philadelphia (10-9) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (52.6%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Boston does it in fewer games (52.4% of the time) than Philadelphia (53.7%).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season while the 76ers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-13).

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been getting things done on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics are averaging 26.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 16 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's baskets) and 48% from beyond the arc (38%).

76ers Performance Insights

On offense, Philadelphia is the 14th-ranked squad in the league (115.2 points per game). Defensively, it is third-best (110.9 points conceded per game).

With 25.2 assists per game, the 76ers are 16th in the league.

The 76ers are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

Philadelphia attempts 61.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.1% of Philadelphia's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.9% are 3-pointers.

