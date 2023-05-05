Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cubs.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .259 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In four games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 11 of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.95 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly (2-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, April 29 against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 36th, 1.299 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
