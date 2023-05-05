Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .517 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Cubs.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .269.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (20 of 30), with more than one hit seven times (23.3%).

He has gone deep in two of 30 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (30.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 games this year (43.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings