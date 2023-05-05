Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Friday at Chase Field against Merrill Kelly, who is projected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 18 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .352 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .252 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Washington has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 115 (3.7 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.7 times per game on average.

Washington averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.8) in the majors this season.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.32 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Nationals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.381 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josiah Gray (2-4) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Gray has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 5/1/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 5/2/2023 Cubs W 4-1 Home Trevor Williams Hayden Wesneski 5/3/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Jake Irvin Marcus Stroman 5/4/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away MacKenzie Gore Tommy Henry 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Trevor Williams Ryne Nelson 5/8/2023 Giants - Away Trevor Williams Anthony DeSclafani 5/9/2023 Giants - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Webb 5/10/2023 Giants - Away Josiah Gray Sean Manaea

