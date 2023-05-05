On Friday, Victor Robles (.296 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and three RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .302 with nine walks and 13 runs scored.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.
  • Robles has had a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), including multiple hits nine times (31.0%).
  • In 29 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Robles has driven in a run in seven games this year (24.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 10 games this season (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Kelly (2-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, April 29, the right-hander threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.62), 51st in WHIP (1.299), and 36th in K/9 (8.4).
