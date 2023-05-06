Austin Riley -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is batting .256 with four doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • Riley is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Riley has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 33 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.2% of those games.
  • Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (18.2%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Riley has an RBI in 14 of 33 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • In 16 of 33 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (50.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.56 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 6.14 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
