The Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles take the field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Anthony Santander have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Orioles have +195 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +195 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games. Atlanta and its opponent have topped the over/under for three games in a row, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 8.3.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have compiled an 18-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 64.3% of those games).

Atlanta has played in six games as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter and won each time.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 71.4% chance to win.

In the 33 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-12-1).

The Braves have had a run line set for only one contest this season, and they covered.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-8 15-3 7-5 15-6 13-8 9-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.