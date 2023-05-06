Saturday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (18-14) and Washington Nationals (13-19) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on May 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (1-0) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (3-2) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.

The Nationals have been victorious in 13, or 40.6%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious 12 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Washington is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 3.6 runs per game (116 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule