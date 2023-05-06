The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll ready for the second of a three-game series against Alex Call and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Nationals have +125 odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -150 +125 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games. Washington's last five contests have finished below the set point total, and the average over/under in that span was 8.4.

Read More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 13, or 40.6%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 10-13 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of its 32 opportunities.

In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-12 7-7 5-9 8-9 10-11 3-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.