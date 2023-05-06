Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field on Saturday.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 19 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 29th in the majors with a .349 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .248 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 116 (3.6 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.

Washington averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.8) in the majors this season.

Washington has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.377 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' MacKenzie Gore (3-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Gore has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 5/2/2023 Cubs W 4-1 Home Trevor Williams Hayden Wesneski 5/3/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Jake Irvin Marcus Stroman 5/4/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away MacKenzie Gore Tommy Henry 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Trevor Williams Ryne Nelson 5/8/2023 Giants - Away Trevor Williams Anthony DeSclafani 5/9/2023 Giants - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Webb 5/10/2023 Giants - Away Josiah Gray Sean Manaea 5/12/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore Tylor Megill

