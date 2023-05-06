On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is hitting .295 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
  • Albies is batting .545 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • In 72.7% of his 33 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (24.2%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Albies has driven in a run in 13 games this season (39.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 12 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish (1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.14, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.