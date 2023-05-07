Braves vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy head into the final of a three-game series against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Truist Park.
The Braves are listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Orioles (+135). The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.
Braves vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV: NBC
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-160
|+135
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-3.
- The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Atlanta's past four games has been 8.2, a stretch during which the Braves and their opponent have hit the over each time.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 29 total times this season. They've gone 19-10 in those games.
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Atlanta has a 10-3 record (winning 76.9% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 61.5%.
- Atlanta has played in 34 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-12-1).
- The Braves have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-8
|15-3
|7-5
|16-6
|14-8
|9-3
