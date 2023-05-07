Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Padres on May 7, 2023
Player props are listed for Freddie Freeman and Xander Bogaerts, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Julio Urías Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Urías Stats
- Julio Urias (4-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Urias has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 26-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.86), 27th in WHIP (1.109), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Urías Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 2
|7.0
|1
|1
|1
|10
|1
|at Pirates
|Apr. 27
|5.2
|7
|6
|6
|5
|2
|at Cubs
|Apr. 21
|3.1
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 16
|5.2
|8
|3
|2
|6
|1
|at Giants
|Apr. 10
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|2
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 10 doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He's slashing .313/.394/.500 on the year.
- Freeman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 2
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 1
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
Max Muncy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Muncy Stats
- Max Muncy has 22 hits with a double, 12 home runs, 27 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .227/.402/.608 so far this year.
Muncy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Bogaerts Stats
- Bogaerts has recorded 35 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .282/.375/.460 slash line on the year.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Soto Stats
- Juan Soto has 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 35 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .220/.399/.407 slash line so far this year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 2
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
