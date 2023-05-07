Ildemaro Vargas -- 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is batting .188 with a walk.
  • Vargas has gotten at least one hit twice this year in eight games, including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not homered in his eight games this season.
  • Vargas has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.39 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.39, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
