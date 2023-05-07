Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.262 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has an OPS of .622, fueled by an OBP of .291 and a team-best slugging percentage of .331 this season.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 21 of 32 games this season (65.6%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (31.3%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Meneses has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (34.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.3 per game).
- Nelson (1-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.39 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went four innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.39 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.