Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Diamondbacks.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .257 with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.1% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 28), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Nelson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.39 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.39, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
