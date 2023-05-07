Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .655 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 31 hits, which is best among Washington hitters this season, while batting .270 with eight extra-base hits.
- Thomas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .313 with two homers.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 22 of 32 games this season (68.8%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (21.9%).
- He has homered in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Thomas has had an RBI in 10 games this season (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 games this season (43.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (78.6%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Nelson (1-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.39 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.39, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.