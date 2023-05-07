Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Sunday, Marcell Ozuna (hitting .229 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has a double, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .152.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in nine of 23 games this season (39.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (21.7%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Ozuna has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this season (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (41 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Wells (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 34th, .771 WHIP ranks second, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 60th.
