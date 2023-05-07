Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, May 7 at 11:35 AM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .246 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- Olson is batting .250 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Olson has had a hit in 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits eight times (23.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has an RBI in 15 of 34 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 64.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (20.6%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (77.8%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (33.3%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (41 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.34), second in WHIP (.771), and 60th in K/9 (6.9) among pitchers who qualify.
