Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, May 7 at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: NBC

NBC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .246 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

Olson is batting .250 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Olson has had a hit in 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits eight times (23.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has an RBI in 15 of 34 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 64.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (20.6%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (77.8%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (33.3%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

