Sunday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-14) and the Washington Nationals (13-20) facing off at Chase Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 7.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Ryne Nelson (1-2) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (1-1).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those contests.

Washington has a mark of 9-11 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is No. 27 in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (123 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.42 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule