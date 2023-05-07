Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-14) and the Washington Nationals (13-20) facing off at Chase Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 7.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Ryne Nelson (1-2) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (1-1).
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Nationals Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Nationals
|Diamondbacks vs Nationals Odds
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-6.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those contests.
- Washington has a mark of 9-11 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Washington is No. 27 in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (123 total runs).
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.42 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|Cubs
|W 4-1
|Trevor Williams vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 3
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Jake Irvin vs Marcus Stroman
|May 4
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Patrick Corbin vs Jameson Taillon
|May 5
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Josiah Gray vs Merrill Kelly
|May 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tommy Henry
|May 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ryne Nelson
|May 8
|@ Giants
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Logan Webb
|May 10
|@ Giants
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Sean Manaea
|May 12
|Mets
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tylor Megill
|May 13
|Mets
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Joey Lucchesi
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.