When the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-14) and Washington Nationals (13-20) match up at Chase Field on Sunday, May 7, Ryne Nelson will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while the Nationals will send Trevor Williams to the hill. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +140 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (1-2, 6.39 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 3.41 ERA)

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+140) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.00 back.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won seven out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Nationals have come away with 13 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 9-11 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+190) Alex Call 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

