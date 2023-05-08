Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .248 with two doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- Smith has had a hit in 20 of 31 games this year (64.5%), including multiple hits eight times (25.8%).
- He has homered in one of 31 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (12.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 11 of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- DeSclafani (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.13 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.13 ERA ranks eighth, .816 WHIP ranks third, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th.
