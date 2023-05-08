Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia and his .564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia leads Washington in total hits (29) this season while batting .271 with nine extra-base hits.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in 18 of 29 games this year (62.1%), including nine multi-hit games (31.0%).
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.4% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season (10 of 29), with two or more runs three times (10.3%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- DeSclafani (3-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.13 ERA ranks eighth, .816 WHIP ranks third, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th.
