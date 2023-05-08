The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia and his .564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia leads Washington in total hits (29) this season while batting .271 with nine extra-base hits.
  • Garcia has recorded a hit in 18 of 29 games this year (62.1%), including nine multi-hit games (31.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 41.4% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season (10 of 29), with two or more runs three times (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 12
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • DeSclafani (3-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.13 ERA ranks eighth, .816 WHIP ranks third, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.