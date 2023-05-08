Nationals vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals will play on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with LaMonte Wade Jr and Lane Thomas among those expected to step up at the plate.
The favored Giants have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +180. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nationals vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-225
|+180
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (41.2%) in those contests.
- This season, Washington has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 14 of 34 chances this season.
- In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-12
|8-8
|6-9
|8-10
|11-11
|3-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.