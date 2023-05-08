How to Watch the Nationals vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Nationals Player Props
|Giants vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 22 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .359 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 132 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Nationals have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Washington has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.432 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Jake Irvin will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Marcus Stroman
|5/4/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jameson Taillon
|5/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Merrill Kelly
|5/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tommy Henry
|5/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-8
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ryne Nelson
|5/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Webb
|5/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Sean Manaea
|5/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tylor Megill
|5/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Max Scherzer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.