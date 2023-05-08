LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 22 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .359 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 132 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Nationals have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.432 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Jake Irvin will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Jake Irvin Marcus Stroman 5/4/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-7 Away MacKenzie Gore Tommy Henry 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-8 Away Trevor Williams Ryne Nelson 5/8/2023 Giants - Away Jake Irvin Anthony DeSclafani 5/9/2023 Giants - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Webb 5/10/2023 Giants - Away Josiah Gray Sean Manaea 5/12/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore Tylor Megill 5/13/2023 Mets - Home Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 5/14/2023 Mets - Home Jake Irvin Max Scherzer

