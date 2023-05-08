Nationals vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 8
The San Francisco Giants (15-18) host the Washington Nationals (14-20) to open a three-game series at Oracle Park, with first pitch at 9:45 PM ET on Monday. The Giants are coming off a series victory over the Brewers, and the Nationals a series loss to the Diamondbacks.
The Giants will give the nod to Anthony DeSclafani (3-1, 2.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin.
Nationals vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (3-1, 2.13 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (0-0, 2.08 ERA)
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin
- Irvin (0-0) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Over his one games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .143 against him. He has a 2.08 ERA and averages 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani
- The Giants' DeSclafani (3-1) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed three hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.13 and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .201 in six games this season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- DeSclafani has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.13), third in WHIP (.816), and 57th in K/9 (7.1).
