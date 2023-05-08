Top Player Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Golden Knights NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 on May 8, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others in the Edmonton Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights matchup at Rogers Place on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is McDavid, who has scored 153 points in 82 games (64 goals and 89 assists).
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|May. 6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|0
|3
|3
|2
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)
Leon Draisaitl has 128 points (1.6 per game), scoring 52 goals and adding 76 assists.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|May. 6
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|4
|0
|4
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|2
|1
|3
|5
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 104 total points for Edmonton, with 37 goals and 67 assists.
Nugent-Hopkins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|May. 6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)
Eichel has recorded 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas, good for 66 points.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|May. 6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|2
|1
|3
|7
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Chandler Stephenson is a top offensive contributor for Vegas with 65 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 49 assists in 81 games.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|May. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
