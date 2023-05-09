The Philadelphia 76ers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has an over/under of 213.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -7.5 213.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 65 of 82 games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 213.5 points.

The average total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 15.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia has played 57 games this season that have had more than 213.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Philadelphia's outings this season is 226.1, 12.6 more points than this game's point total.

Philadelphia has gone 48-34-0 ATS this year.

The 76ers have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (48%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +240 or more by bookmakers this season.

Philadelphia has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8 76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Celtics have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.

At home, Boston sports a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-19-0).

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when putting up more than 110.9 points.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

Philadelphia is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

The 76ers have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). On the road, it is .561 (23-18-0).

The 76ers score an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Philadelphia has put together a 37-13 ATS record and a 43-7 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 18-20 43-39 76ers 48-34 3-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 39-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-13 48-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 35-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-18 41-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-16

