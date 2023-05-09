The New Jersey Devils take the ice in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 2-1. The Devils are the favorite (-155) in this game against the Hurricanes (+130).

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Devils vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 44 of 91 games this season.

In the 23 times this season the Devils have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 13-10 in those games.

The Hurricanes have claimed an upset victory in four of the nine games they have played while the underdog this season.

New Jersey is 10-3 (victorious in 76.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

Carolina has played with moneyline odds of +130 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jack Hughes 0.5 (-118) 1.5 (+175) 3.5 (-139) Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-120) Jesper Bratt 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+130)

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+110) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-128)

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.6 2.7 3

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.4 3.7 2.8

