How to Watch the Nationals vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants square off against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Nationals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 22 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington ranks 29th in the majors with a .358 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 137 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 239 as a team.
- Washington strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Nationals rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.420 WHIP this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (1-4) for his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jameson Taillon
|5/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Merrill Kelly
|5/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tommy Henry
|5/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-8
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ryne Nelson
|5/8/2023
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Webb
|5/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Sean Manaea
|5/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tylor Megill
|5/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Max Scherzer
|5/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Justin Verlander
